Shares of CHE Up 15.8% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Chemed Corp (NYSE:CHE) on November 19th, 2019 at $418.18. In approximately 2 months, Chemed Corp has returned 15.78% as of today's recent price of $484.16.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Chemed Corp have traded between a low of $286.50 and a high of $485.49 and are now at $484.16, which is 69% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.59% higher and 0.98% higher over the past week, respectively.

Chemed Corporation operates as a holding company. The Company, through its subsidiaries, provides hospice and palliative care services to its patients through a network of physicians, registered nurses, home health aides, social workers, clergy, and volunteers. Chemed conducts business in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Chemed Corp shares.

Log in and add Chemed Corp (CHE) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.