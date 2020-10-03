Shares of CHDN Down 31.5% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Churchill Downs (NASDAQ:CHDN) on February 24th, 2020 at $156.99. In approximately 2 weeks, Churchill Downs has returned 31.55% as of today's recent price of $107.46.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Churchill Downs have traded between a low of $83.05 and a high of $167.53 and are now at $104.32, which is 26% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.7%.

Churchill Downs Incorporated is a horse racing company whose flagship operation, Churchill Downs, is the home of the Kentucky Derby. The Company has additional racing and simulcast-wagering operations in Kentucky, Indiana, and Florida, as well as interests in various racing services companies.

