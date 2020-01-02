Shares of CGNX Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Cognex Corp (NASDAQ:CGNX) on December 12th, 2019 at $53.02. In approximately 2 months, Cognex Corp has returned 3.86% as of today's recent price of $50.97.

In the past 52 weeks, Cognex Corp share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $0.00 and a high of $59.14 and are now at $0.00. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.5%.

Cognex Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, and markets machine vision systems. The Company's systems are used to automate the manufacture of a variety of discrete items and to assure their quality. Cognex has regional offices located throughout North America, Japan, Europe, and Southeast Asia.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Cognex Corp.

Log in and add Cognex Corp (CGNX) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.