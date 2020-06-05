Shares of CFX Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Colfax Corp (NYSE:CFX) on March 26th, 2020 at $20.72. In approximately 1 month, Colfax Corp has returned 17.35% as of today's recent price of $24.31.

Colfax Corp share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $39.30 and a 52-week low of $12.23 and are now trading 99% above that low price at $24.31 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.3%.

Colfax Corporation manufactures a broad range of fluid handling products, including pumps, fluid handling systems, and specialty valves. The Company specializes in rotary positive displacement pumps, which include screw pumps, gear pumps, and progressive cavity pumps.

