Shares of CFNB Up 3.1% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Cal Frst Natl Ba (:CFNB) on July 3rd, 2019 at $16.25. In approximately 7 months, Cal Frst Natl Ba has returned 3.08% as of today's recent price of $16.75.

Over the past year, Cal Frst Natl Ba has traded in a range of $14.61 to $18.80 and is now at $16.75, 15% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has declined 0.3%.

California First National Bancorp is the holding company for California First National Bank and Amplicon, Inc. The Company, through its subsidiaries, gathers deposits using the Internet, telephone, and direct mail from a centralized location. California First leases capital assets to businesses and organizations and provides business loans to fund the purchase of capital assets.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Cal Frst Natl Ba shares.

Log in and add Cal Frst Natl Ba (CFNB) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.