Shares of CFG Down 45.7% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Citizens Financi (NYSE:CFG) on January 29th, 2020 at $37.93. In approximately 2 months, Citizens Financi has returned 45.74% as of today's recent price of $20.58.

Over the past year, Citizens Financi has traded in a range of $14.12 to $41.29 and is now at $20.58, 46% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3.8% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.6%.

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. provides a full range of commercial banking services for retail and Institutional customers. The Bank offers consumer loans, commercial loans, mortgage loans, deposit products, internet banking, and trust services.

