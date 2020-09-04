Shares of CECE Down 26.1% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Ceco Environmntl (NASDAQ:CECE) on February 28th, 2020 at $6.83. In approximately 1 month, Ceco Environmntl has returned 26.06% as of today's recent price of $5.05.

Over the past year, Ceco Environmntl has traded in a range of $3.53 to $9.84 and is now at $5.05, 43% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.82% lower and 2.62% lower over the past week, respectively.

CECO Environmental Corp. is involved in the air quality management and pollution control industries. The Company manufactures and sells industrial air filters and filter fabrics, as well as supplies air quality improvement systems. CECO also provides environmental maintenance, monitoring, and management services.

