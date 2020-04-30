Shares of CDK Up 4.1% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Cdk Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) on April 9th, 2020 at $36.03. In approximately 3 weeks, Cdk Global Inc has returned 4.08% as of today's recent price of $37.50.

In the past 52 weeks, Cdk Global Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $29.12 and a high of $63.90 and are now at $37.67, 29% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.42% lower and 2.38% lower over the past week, respectively.

CDK Global, Inc. is a provider of integrated information technology and digital marketing solutions to the automotive retail industry. The Company integrates workflow processes from pre-sale targeted advertising and marketing campaigns to the sale, financing, insurance, parts supply, repair, and maintenance of vehicles.

