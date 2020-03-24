Shares of CCS Down 66.3% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Century Communit (NYSE:CCS) on February 26th, 2020 at $34.43. In approximately 4 weeks, Century Communit has returned 66.34% as of today's recent price of $11.59.

Over the past year, Century Communit has traded in a range of $9.04 to $39.31 and is now at $11.72, 30% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.76% lower and 3.17% lower over the past week, respectively.

Century Communities, Inc. operates as a home building and construction company. The Company offers acquisition, development, construction, marketing, sale and management services for various residential projects. Century Communities serves clients in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Century Communit.

Log in and add Century Communit (CCS) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.