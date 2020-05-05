Shares of CCRN Down 12.8% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Cross Country He (NASDAQ:CCRN) on March 23rd, 2020 at $7.32. In approximately 1 month, Cross Country He has returned 12.84% as of today's recent price of $6.38.

Cross Country He share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $13.42 and a 52-week low of $5.31 and are now trading 20% above that low price at $6.38 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.9%.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. provides healthcare staffing services in the United States. The Company provides travel nurse and allied health staffing, per diem nurse staffing, and clinical research trials staffing. Cross Country's other staffing services include the placement of allied healthcare professionals, such as radiology technicians and rehabilitation therapists.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Cross Country He.

Log in and add Cross Country He (CCRN) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.