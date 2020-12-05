Shares of CCL Up 11.8% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Carnival Corp (NYSE:CCL) on April 7th, 2020 at $12.55. In approximately 1 month, Carnival Corp has returned 11.79% as of today's recent price of $14.03.

Over the past year, Carnival Corp has traded in a range of $7.90 to $54.87 and is now at $13.96, 77% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 7%.

Carnival Corporation owns and operates cruise ships offering cruises to all major vacation destinations including North America, United Kingdom, Germany, Southern Europe, South America, and Asia Pacific. The Company, through a subsidiary also owns and operates hotels and lodges. Dually-listed company with CCL LN.

