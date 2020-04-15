Shares of CCC Up 3.7% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Calgon Carbon (NYSE:CCC) on March 25th, 2020 at $20.02. In approximately 3 weeks, Calgon Carbon has returned 3.72% as of today's recent price of $20.76.

Calgon Carbon share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $23.66 and a 52-week low of $12.70 and are now trading 63% above that low price at $20.76 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has risen 0.3%.

Calgon Carbon Corporation manufactures and markets products and services employed for separation, concentration, and purification of liquids and gases. The Company serves customers around the world in a variety of areas, including drinking water and wastewater treatment, environmental remediation, industrial process applications, chemical manufacturing, refining, and air purification.

