Shares of CCBG Down 28.3% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Cap City Bank (NASDAQ:CCBG) on February 25th, 2020 at $28.08. In approximately 1 month, Cap City Bank has returned 28.33% as of today's recent price of $20.12.

Cap City Bank share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $30.95 and a 52-week low of $15.61 and are now trading 29% above that low price at $20.12 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.3% while the 50-day MA has declined 2.2%.

Capital City Bank Group, Inc. is the holding company for Capital City Bank and First National Bank of Grady County. The Banks provide traditional deposit and credit services, asset management, trust, mortgage banking, credit cards, data processing, and security brokerage services. Capital City Bank Group serves customers in the States of Alabama, Florida, and Georgia.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Cap City Bank.

Log in and add Cap City Bank (CCBG) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.