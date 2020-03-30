Shares of CC Down 34.4% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) on February 26th, 2020 at $15.96. In approximately 1 month, Chemours Co has returned 34.44% as of today's recent price of $10.46.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Chemours Co have traded between a low of $8.01 and a high of $41.60 and are now at $10.46, which is 31% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.9% lower and 5.01% lower over the past week, respectively.

The Chemours Company manufactures and distributes performance chemicals. The Company produces titanium dioxide, refrigerants, industrial fluoropolymer resins, and industrial and specialty chemicals for gold producing, oil refining, agriculture, and other industries.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Chemours Co.

