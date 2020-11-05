Shares of CC Up 18.1% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Chemours Co (NYSE:CC) on April 9th, 2020 at $10.56. In approximately 1 month, Chemours Co has returned 18.14% as of today's recent price of $12.47.

Chemours Co share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $33.76 and a 52-week low of $7.02 and are now trading 78% above that low price at $12.47 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 1.25% lower and 4.31% lower over the past week, respectively.

The Chemours Company manufactures and distributes performance chemicals. The Company produces titanium dioxide, refrigerants, industrial fluoropolymer resins, and industrial and specialty chemicals for gold producing, oil refining, agriculture, and other industries.

