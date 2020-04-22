Shares of CBI Up 4.0% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Chicago Bridge & (NYSE:CBI) on May 1st, 2018 at $15.76. In approximately 24 months, Chicago Bridge & has returned 4.03% as of today's recent price of $16.39.

Chicago Bridge & share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $36.56 and a 52-week low of $9.55 and are now trading 72% above that low price at $16.39 per share. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0% lower and 0% lower over the past week, respectively.

Chicago Bridge & Iron Company N.V. provides designing, engineering, construction, fabrication, maintenance, and environmental services. The Company builds and repairs bulk liquid terminals, storage tanks, process vessels, and low temperature and cryogenic storage facilities. CB&I offers its services worldwide to the oil and gas, infrastructure, wastewater, and power industries.

