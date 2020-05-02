Shares of CATO Down 8.9% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Cato Corp-A (NYSE:CATO) on January 9th, 2020 at $17.01. In approximately 4 weeks, Cato Corp-A has returned 8.94% as of today's recent price of $15.49.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cato Corp-A have traded between a low of $11.85 and a high of $19.73 and are now at $15.48, which is 31% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 0.6%.

The Cato Corporation and its subsidiaries operate and manage fashion stores. The Company offers merchandises, including dressy, career, and casual sportswear, as well as dresses, coats, shoes, lingerie, costume jewelry, handbags, men's wear, and lines for kids and newborns. Cato operates throughout the United States.

