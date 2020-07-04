Shares of CASY Down 21.6% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Casey'S General (:CASY) on February 28th, 2020 at $164.32. In approximately 1 month, Casey'S General has returned 21.57% as of today's recent price of $128.87.

Over the past year, Casey'S General has traded in a range of $114.01 to $181.99 and is now at $133.56, 17% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.23% lower and 2.47% lower over the past week, respectively.

Casey's General Stores, Inc. operates convenience stores in the Midwest. The Company offers food, beverages, tobacco products, health and beauty aids, automotive supplies, and other non-food items, as well as sells gasoline.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Casey'S General.

Log in and add Casey'S General (CASY) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.