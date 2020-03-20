Shares of CASS Down 43.4% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Cass Information (NASDAQ:CASS) on November 19th, 2019 at $56.57. In approximately 4 months, Cass Information has returned 43.37% as of today's recent price of $32.03.

In the past 52 weeks, Cass Information share prices have been bracketed by a low of $29.20 and a high of $60.97 and are now at $32.03, 10% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.5% while the 50-day MA has declined 4%.

Cass Information Systems, Inc. provides freight and utility invoice payment services to Fortune 500 and major logistics companies across North America. The Company also provides specialized banking services to privately held companies in St. Louis, Missouri, and to churches throughout the United States.

