Shares of CASH Up 13.1% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Meta Financial G (NASDAQ:CASH) on November 22nd, 2019 at $34.91. In approximately 3 months, Meta Financial G has returned 13.12% as of today's recent price of $39.49.

In the past 52 weeks, Meta Financial G share prices have been bracketed by a low of $17.84 and a high of $40.00 and are now at $39.49, 121% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.5% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.8%.

Meta Financial Group, Inc. operates as a holding company for a federally chartered savings bank. The Company, through its subsidiary, provides banking activities including accepting deposits, offering loans, and providing numerous other related financial products and services. Meta Financial Group focuses on commercial, agricultural, and retail customers located in Iowa and South Dakota.

