Shares of CARA Down 20.9% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Cara Therapeutic (NASDAQ:CARA) on December 3rd, 2019 at $18.76. In approximately 3 months, Cara Therapeutic has returned 20.90% as of today's recent price of $14.84.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cara Therapeutic have traded between a low of $12.63 and a high of $27.55 and are now at $14.84, which is 17% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 0.6% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.3%.

Cara Therapeutics, Inc. develops therapeutics. The Company offers novel drugs for the treatment of human diseases associated with pain and inflammation. Cara Therapeutics serves customers in the United States.

