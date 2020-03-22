Shares of CALX Down 30.9% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Calix Inc (NYSE:CALX) on February 28th, 2020 at $8.83. In approximately 3 weeks, Calix Inc has returned 30.88% as of today's recent price of $6.10.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Calix Inc have traded between a low of $5.60 and a high of $10.55 and are now at $6.44, which is 15% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.1% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Calix, Inc. provides communications access systems and software that enable communications service providers, or CSPs, to connect to their residential and business subscribers. The Company's products encompass its multiservice, multiprotocol access platform and its ethernet service access platforms.

