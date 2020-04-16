Shares of ON Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for On Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) on March 24th, 2020 at $13.05. In approximately 3 weeks, On Semiconductor has returned 4.41% as of today's recent price of $13.62.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of On Semiconductor have traded between a low of $8.17 and a high of $25.92 and are now at $13.75, which is 68% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 3% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.4%.

ON Semiconductor Corporation supplies analog, standard logic, and discrete semiconductors for data and power management. The Company offers products include integrated circuits and analog ICs. ON Semiconductor also offers discrete semiconductors in a variety of surface mount and standard packages.

