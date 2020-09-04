Shares of CAKE Down 56.2% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Cheesecake Facto (NASDAQ:CAKE) on February 26th, 2020 at $37.75. In approximately 1 month, Cheesecake Facto has returned 56.24% as of today's recent price of $16.52.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Cheesecake Facto have traded between a low of $14.52 and a high of $51.15 and are now at $18.42, which is 27% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.1% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.3%.

The Cheesecake Factory Incorporated operates casual dining restaurants under the name The Cheesecake Factory. The Company's restaurants offer appetizers, sandwiches, pasta, various meats, and varieties of cheesecake. The Cheesecake Factory serves customers in the United States.

