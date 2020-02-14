Shares of CAG Up 10.8% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Conagra Brands I (NYSE:CAG) on November 20th, 2019 at $29.41. In approximately 3 months, Conagra Brands I has returned 10.80% as of today's recent price of $32.58.

Conagra Brands I share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $35.59 and a 52-week low of $22.15 and are now trading 47% above that low price at $32.54 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.9%.

Conagra Brands, Inc. manufactures and markets packaged foods for retail consumers, restaurants, and institutions. The Company offers meals, entrees, condiments, sides, snacks, specialty potatoes, milled grain ingredients, dehydrated vegetables and seasonings, and blends and flavors.

