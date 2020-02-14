Shares of CACB Down 5.9% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Cascade Bancorp (:CACB) on April 13th, 2017 at $7.43. In approximately 35 months, Cascade Bancorp has returned 5.86% as of today's recent price of $6.99.

In the past 52 weeks, Cascade Bancorp share prices have been bracketed by a low of $5.27 and a high of $8.52 and are now at $6.99, 33% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Cascade Bancorp is a holding company for Bank of the Cascades and Cascade Finance. The Bank, through several branches located throughout central Oregon, offers a variety of commercial and personal banking services to its customers. Cascade Finance provides consumer loans and retail lending programs.

