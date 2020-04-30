Shares of CAA Down 5.4% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Calatlantic Grou (NYSE:CAA) on February 1st, 2018 at $56.17. In approximately 27 months, Calatlantic Grou has returned 5.42% as of today's recent price of $53.12.

In the past 52 weeks, Calatlantic Grou share prices have been bracketed by a low of $0.00 and a high of $0.00 and are now at $53.12, -100% above that low price. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

CalAtlantic Group, Inc. operates as a homebuilder. The Company offers home building, construction planning, and designing services. CalAtlantic Group serves customers in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Calatlantic Grou.

