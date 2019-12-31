Shares of CAA Down 5.4% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Calatlantic Grou (NYSE:CAA) on February 1st, 2018 at $56.17. In approximately 23 months, Calatlantic Grou has returned 5.42% as of today's recent price of $53.12.

Calatlantic Grou share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $0.00 and a 52-week low of $0.00 and are now trading -100% above that low price at $53.12 per share. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

CalAtlantic Group, Inc. operates as a homebuilder. The Company offers home building, construction planning, and designing services. CalAtlantic Group serves customers in the United States.

