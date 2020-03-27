Shares of C Down 37.1% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Citigroup Inc (NYSE:C) on February 24th, 2020 at $73.49. In approximately 1 month, Citigroup Inc has returned 37.06% as of today's recent price of $46.25.

In the past 52 weeks, Citigroup Inc share prices have been bracketed by a low of $32.00 and a high of $83.11 and are now at $46.09, 44% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 4.5%.

Citigroup Inc. is a diversified financial services holding company that provides a broad range of financial services to consumer and corporate customers. The Company services include investment banking, retail brokerage, corporate banking, and cash management products and services. Citigroup serves customers globally.

