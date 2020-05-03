Shares of BZH Down 2.9% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Beazer Homes Usa (NYSE:BZH) on February 3rd, 2020 at $13.33. In approximately 1 month, Beazer Homes Usa has returned 2.85% as of today's recent price of $12.95.

Over the past year, Beazer Homes Usa has traded in a range of $8.89 to $17.23 and is now at $12.95, 46% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.30% higher and 0.66% lower over the past week, respectively.

Beazer Homes USA, Inc. designs, builds, and sells single family homes in the Southeast, Southwest, and South Central regions of the United States. The Company's homes are designed to appeal to entry-level and first move-up home buyers.

