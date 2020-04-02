Shares of BURL Up 13.4% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Burlington Store (NYSE:BURL) on August 29th, 2019 at $200.02. In approximately 5 months, Burlington Store has returned 13.40% as of today's recent price of $226.83.

Over the past year, Burlington Store has traded in a range of $136.30 to $236.02 and is now at $226.83, 66% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.5% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

Burlington Stores, Inc. owns and operates clothing retail stores. The Company offers, through its stores and internet sites, men's, women's, and children's apparels. Burlington Holding operates within the United States and Puerto Rico.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Burlington Store shares.

