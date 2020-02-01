MySmarTrend
Shares of BRKR Up 15.2% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

Written on Thu, 01/02/2020 - 1:42pm
By James Quinn

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Bruker Corp (NASDAQ:BRKR) on September 12th, 2019 at $43.96. In approximately 4 months, Bruker Corp has returned 15.15% as of today's recent price of $50.62.

Over the past year, Bruker Corp has traded in a range of $28.02 to $52.23 and is now at $50.62, 81% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.4% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.9%.

Bruker Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets proprietary life science systems based on spectrometry technology platforms. The Company also sells a range of field analytical systems for substance detection and pathogen identification. Bruker develops life science and advanced materials research tools based on X-ray technology.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Bruker Corp shares.

