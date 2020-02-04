Shares of BRKL Down 26.3% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Brookline Bancrp (NASDAQ:BRKL) on January 29th, 2020 at $15.31. In approximately 2 months, Brookline Bancrp has returned 26.32% as of today's recent price of $11.28.

Over the past year, Brookline Bancrp has traded in a range of $9.62 to $16.96 and is now at $11.28, 17% above that low. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.39% lower and 2.12% lower over the past week, respectively.

Brookline Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Brookline Bank. The Bank is a full-service financial institution providing individuals and small to mid-sized businesses with personal deposit and lending services, residential mortgages and home equity credit, C & I lending, commercial real estate lending, cash management, payroll and merchant services, and access to investment services.

