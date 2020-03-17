Shares of BRC Down 26.3% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Brady Corp - A (NYSE:BRC) on February 11th, 2020 at $54.40. In approximately 1 month, Brady Corp - A has returned 26.25% as of today's recent price of $40.12.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Brady Corp - A have traded between a low of $33.00 and a high of $59.11 and are now at $40.12, which is 22% above that low price. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.2% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.8%.

Brady Corporation manufactures industrial identification solutions. The Company's products include labels, coated materials, signs, software, printing systems, and data-collection systems. Brady sells its products to a variety of industries around the world, including telecommunications, electrical, electronics, and manufacturing.

