Shares of BR Down 20.0% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Broadridge Finl (NYSE:BR) on January 31st, 2020 at $118.41. In approximately 1 month, Broadridge Finl has returned 19.96% as of today's recent price of $94.78.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Broadridge Finl have traded between a low of $91.24 and a high of $136.99 and are now at $94.78, which is 4% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.29% lower and 1.19% lower over the past week, respectively.

Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc. provides technology-based outsourcing solutions to the financial services industry. The Company offers a broad range of solutions that help clients serve their retail and institutional customers across the entire investment lifecycle, including pre-trade, trade, and post-trade processing.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Broadridge Finl.

Log in and add Broadridge Finl (BR) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.