Shares of BPMC Up 25.1% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Blueprint Medici (NASDAQ:BPMC) on March 19th, 2020 at $56.34. In approximately 4 weeks, Blueprint Medici has returned 25.13% as of today's recent price of $70.49.

Over the past year, Blueprint Medici has traded in a range of $43.29 to $102.98 and is now at $70.49, 63% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.3%.

Blueprint Medicines Corporation develops and distributes biomedical treatments. The Company researches and produces medicines and treatments for cancer targeting the molecular differences. Blueprint Medicines focuses selective drugs for genomically defined cancer patients.

