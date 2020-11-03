Shares of BPFH Down 27.4% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Boston Priv Finl (NASDAQ:BPFH) on February 25th, 2020 at $10.96. In approximately 2 weeks, Boston Priv Finl has returned 27.37% as of today's recent price of $7.96.

Over the past year, Boston Priv Finl has traded in a range of $7.70 to $13.08 and is now at $7.96, 3% above that low. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.9%.

Boston Private Financial Holdings, Inc. is a financial holding company. The Company's subsidiaries offers a variety of banking, commercial, and residential lending services, as well as trust and investment management services to its domestic and international clients.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Boston Priv Finl.

