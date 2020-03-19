MySmarTrend
Shares of BOJA Up 6.9% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

Written on Thu, 03/19/2020 - 1:16am
By Nick Russo

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Bojangles' Inc (NASDAQ:BOJA) on September 28th, 2018 at $15.05. In approximately 18 months, Bojangles' Inc has returned 6.91% as of today's recent price of $16.09.

Bojangles' Inc share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $16.10 and a 52-week low of $16.07 and are now trading 0% above that low price at $16.09 per share. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Bojangles', Inc. owns and operates restaurants. The Company offers prepared foods, snacks, and drinks for on-premises and off-premises consumption. Bojangles' serves customers in the United States.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Bojangles' Inc shares.

