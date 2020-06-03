Shares of BNFT Down 50.4% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Benefitfocus Inc (NASDAQ:BNFT) on September 30th, 2019 at $23.73. In approximately 5 months, Benefitfocus Inc has returned 50.44% as of today's recent price of $11.76.

In the past 52 weeks, Benefitfocus Inc share prices have been bracketed by a current low of $10.76 and a high of $50.78 and are now at $11.76. Over the past week, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 1.6% while the 50-day MA has declined 4%.

Benefitfocus, Inc. is a provider of cloud-based benefits software solutions for consumers, employers, insurance carriers, and brokers. The Company's platform provides an integrated suite of solutions that enables customers to more efficiently shop, enroll, manage, and exchange benefits information.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Benefitfocus Inc.

Log in and add Benefitfocus Inc (BNFT) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.