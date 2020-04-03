Shares of BNCL Up 2.4% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Beneficial Banco (NASDAQ:BNCL) on January 23rd, 2019 at $15.74. In approximately 14 months, Beneficial Banco has returned 2.45% as of today's recent price of $16.12.

Beneficial Banco share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $16.29 and a 52-week low of $15.85 and are now trading 2% above that low price at $16.12 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has remained constant.

Beneficial Bancorp, Inc. is a savings and loan holding company. Through its subsidiary, the company attracts deposits and offers commercial real estate, home equity, automobile, one-to-four family real estate, commercial business, and construction loans. The bank operates in Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Beneficial Banco shares.

Log in and add Beneficial Banco (BNCL) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.