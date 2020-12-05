Shares of BMY Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Bristol-Myer Sqb (NYSE:BMY) on March 26th, 2020 at $51.82. In approximately 2 months, Bristol-Myer Sqb has returned 22.78% as of today's recent price of $63.62.

In the past 52 weeks, Bristol-Myer Sqb share prices have been bracketed by a low of $42.48 and a high of $68.34 and are now at $63.62, 50% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.46% higher and 0.10% higher over the past week, respectively.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is a global biopharmaceutical company. The Company develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and sells pharmaceutical and nutritional products. Bristol-Myers Squibb products and experimental therapies address cancer, heart disease, HIV and AIDS, diabetes, rheumatoid arthritis, hepatitis, organ transplant rejection, and psychiatric disorders.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Bristol-Myer Sqb.

Log in and add Bristol-Myer Sqb (BMY) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.