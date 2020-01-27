Shares of BMRN Up 22.3% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Biomarin Pharmac (NASDAQ:BMRN) on October 24th, 2019 at $69.90. In approximately 3 months, Biomarin Pharmac has returned 22.25% as of today's recent price of $85.45.

Biomarin Pharmac share prices have moved between a 52-week high of $100.13 and a 52-week low of $62.88 and are now trading 36% above that low price at $85.45 per share. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has remained constant while the 50-day MA has advanced 1.1%.

BioMarin Pharmaceutical Inc. develops and commercializes therapeutic enzyme products. The Company has applied its proprietary enzyme technology to develop products for lysosomal storage diseases and for the treatment of serious burns. BioMarin Pharmaceutical through its subsidiaries provides analytical and diagnostic products and services in the area of carbohydrate biology.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Biomarin Pharmac shares.

Log in and add Biomarin Pharmac (BMRN) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.