Shares of BLX Down 38.0% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Banco Latinoam-E (NYSE:BLX) on January 30th, 2020 at $20.53. In approximately 2 months, Banco Latinoam-E has returned 38.03% as of today's recent price of $12.72.

Over the past year, Banco Latinoam-E has traded in a range of $10.04 to $22.95 and is now at $12.72, 27% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 4% while the 200-day MA has slid 0.8%.

Banco Latinoamericano de Comercio Exterior, S.A. is a specialized multinational bank established to finance the foreign trade of the countries in the Latin American and Caribbean region. The Bank focuses on short-term trade-related loans to borrowers who then loan the funds to various businesses and government institutions involved in foreign trade.

