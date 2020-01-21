Shares of BLK Up 20.6% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Blackrock Inc (NYSE:BLK) on October 15th, 2019 at $441.52. In approximately 3 months, Blackrock Inc has returned 20.65% as of today's recent price of $532.68.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Blackrock Inc have traded between a low of $391.11 and a high of $539.19 and are now at $532.68, which is 36% above that low price. The 200-day and 50-day moving averages have moved 0.52% higher and 1.15% higher over the past week, respectively.

BlackRock, Inc. provides investment management services to institutional clients and to retail investors through various investment vehicles. The Company manages funds, as well as offers risk management services. BlackRock serves governments, companies, and foundations worldwide.

