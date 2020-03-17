Shares of BLDR Down 53.7% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Builders Firstso (NASDAQ:BLDR) on February 26th, 2020 at $24.00. In approximately 3 weeks, Builders Firstso has returned 53.67% as of today's recent price of $11.12.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Builders Firstso have traded between a low of $9.00 and a high of $28.43 and are now at $11.12, which is 24% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has fallen 2.6% while the 200-day MA has remained constant.

Builders FirstSource, Inc. manufactures and distributes building products to professional homebuilders.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any changes in momentum for shares of Builders Firstso.

