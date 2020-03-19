Shares of BKH Down 31.3% Since Downtrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified a Downtrend for Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) on February 26th, 2020 at $80.93. In approximately 3 weeks, Black Hills Corp has returned 31.35% as of today's recent price of $55.56.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Black Hills Corp have traded between the current low of $52.96 and a high of $87.12 and are now at $55.56. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.4% while the 50-day MA has declined 1.6%.

Black Hills Corporation is a diversified energy company. The Company generates wholesale electricity, produce natural gas, oil and coal, and market energy. Black Hills serves customers in Colorado, Iowa, Kansas, Montana, Nebraska, South Dakota, and Wyoming.

