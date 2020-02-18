Shares of BIO Up 30.7% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Bio-Rad Labs-A (NYSE:BIO) on June 28th, 2019 at $308.94. In approximately 8 months, Bio-Rad Labs-A has returned 30.65% as of today's recent price of $403.63.

Over the past year, Bio-Rad Labs-A has traded in a range of $250.05 to $404.82 and is now at $403.63, 61% above that low. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 0.2% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.6%.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. operates a chain of laboratories. The Company manufacturers and distributes life science research products, clinical diagnostics, and analytical instrumentation. Bio-Rad Laboratories products and systems separate complex chemical and biological materials, as well as identify, analyze, and purify their components.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Bio-Rad Labs-A shares.

