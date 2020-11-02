Shares of BIIB Up 13.1% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) on October 22nd, 2019 at $298.58. In approximately 4 months, Biogen Inc has returned 13.12% as of today's recent price of $337.74.

Over the past year, Biogen Inc has traded in a range of $215.78 to $345.30 and is now at $337.74, 57% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone up 0.7% while the 50-day MA has advanced 0.8%.

Biogen Inc. develops, manufactures, and commercializes therapies, focusing on neurology, oncology, and immunology. The Company products address diseases such as multiple sclerosis, non-hodgkin's lymphoma, rheumatoid arthritis, crohn's disease, and psoriasis.

SmarTrend will continue to scan these moving averages and a number of other proprietary indicators for any shifts in the trajectory of Biogen Inc shares.

Log in and add Biogen Inc (BIIB) to your watchlist today so you can receive a real-time alert when the shares are about to change trend.