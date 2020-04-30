Shares of BHLB Up 10.4% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Berkshire Hills (NYSE:BHLB) on April 7th, 2020 at $15.41. In approximately 3 weeks, Berkshire Hills has returned 10.35% as of today's recent price of $17.00.

Over the past year, Berkshire Hills has traded in a range of $11.43 to $33.72 and is now at $17.00, 49% above that low. Over the last five market days, the 200-day moving average (MA) has gone down 0.7% while the 50-day MA has declined 3.4%.

Berkshire Hills Bancorp, Inc. is the holding company for Berkshire Bank. The Bank is a Massachusetts chartered savings bank which operates in Pittsfield and Berkshire County in Massachusetts. Berkshire Bank also makes loans in eastern New York, northern Connecticut, Southern Vermont, and western Massachusetts.

