Shares of BHE Up 37.7% Since Uptrend Call on Shares

SmarTrend identified an Uptrend for Benchmark Electr (NYSE:BHE) on June 28th, 2019 at $24.88. In approximately 6 months, Benchmark Electr has returned 37.73% as of today's recent price of $34.26.

In the past 52 weeks, shares of Benchmark Electr have traded between a low of $20.01 and a high of $35.90 and are now at $34.26, which is 71% above that low price. In the last five trading sessions, the 50-day moving average (MA) has climbed 1.1% while the 200-day MA has risen 0.4%.

Benchmark Electronics, Inc. provides contract electronics manufacturing and design services. The Company serves original equipment manufacturers of medical devices, industrial control equipment, testing and instrumentation products, and telecommunications equipment. Benchmark also offers product design, printed circuit board layout, prototyping and test development services.

